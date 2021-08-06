James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Insider Sells £13,000 in Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Isabelle Maddock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($16.98), for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,984.58).

Isabelle Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Isabelle Maddock sold 1,000 shares of James Cropper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,307 ($17.08), for a total transaction of £13,070 ($17,076.04).

CRPR stock opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.98) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,298.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. James Cropper PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 781 ($10.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,480 ($19.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £124.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

James Cropper Company Profile

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

