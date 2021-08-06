James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Insider Sells £13,070 in Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Isabelle Maddock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,307 ($17.08), for a total value of £13,070 ($17,076.04).

Isabelle Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get James Cropper alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Isabelle Maddock sold 1,000 shares of James Cropper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($16.98), for a total value of £13,000 ($16,984.58).

Shares of CRPR stock opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77. The company has a market capitalization of £124.22 million and a PE ratio of 79.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,298.24. James Cropper PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 781 ($10.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,480 ($19.34).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

James Cropper Company Profile

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.