Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives C$41.97 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness stock traded up C$1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$35.19. 142,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,441. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.61. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$32.08 and a 12 month high of C$46.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 36.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.