Jane Street Group LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 99.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after acquiring an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 450,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth $7,757,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth $7,683,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 662.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 88,274 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock valued at $153,044,865 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMART Global stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

