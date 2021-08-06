Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.15% of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:DUG opened at $13.53 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $67.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42.

Get ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas alerts:

About ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.