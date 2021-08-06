Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $184.13 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $187.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.53.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

