Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,692 Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 11.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 102.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.07 per share, with a total value of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,051.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSV opened at $36.60 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $660.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 5.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.