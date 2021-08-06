Jane Street Group LLC Takes $211,000 Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.0% in the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $53,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,610.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 6,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $311,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 446,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,995,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,722 shares of company stock worth $3,967,738 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $569.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.58.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.