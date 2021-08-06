Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Price Down 8.2% Following Insider Selling

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares fell 8.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $156.61 and last traded at $157.38. 30,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 511,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.50.

Specifically, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 156.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 1.53%. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,257,000 after buying an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $545,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

