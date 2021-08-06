JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,258,000 after acquiring an additional 108,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 338,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,706,627. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.90 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.63.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JD. HSBC cut their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.