Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HWC. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 304.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

