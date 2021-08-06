Jefferies Financial Group Comments on IAA, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for IAA in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. IAA has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in IAA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in IAA by 2,573.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 159,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in IAA by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 57,581 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in IAA by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

