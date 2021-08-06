Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on METC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of METC opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.18 million, a P/E ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.97. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 35.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 129,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 33,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

