Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Volkswagen AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Volkswagen in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.82.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $75.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.64 billion.

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Volkswagen stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $48.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

