Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Warner Music Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

WMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

