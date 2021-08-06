Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.89 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $661.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

