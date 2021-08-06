Jefferies Financial Group Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $53.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

ON opened at $44.82 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,185,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,614,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,358,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,370,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

