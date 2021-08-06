Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€13.00” Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INGA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.71 ($13.78).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

