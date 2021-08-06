Jefferies Financial Group Trims Cigna (NYSE:CI) Target Price to $270.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CI. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.42.

NYSE CI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,831. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.26. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

