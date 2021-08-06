Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Avis Budget Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Avis Budget Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAR. Barclays cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Shares of CAR traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,112. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.43. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 240.22% and a net margin of 2.76%.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

