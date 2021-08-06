Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Rambus Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Rambus in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rambus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

Rambus stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rambus has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $25.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at $107,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

