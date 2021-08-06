Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Smurfit Kappa Group Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cheuvreux raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smurfit Kappa Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

SMFKY opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

