JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JELD-WEN in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $27.63 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.