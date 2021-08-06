Jervois Mining (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Stock Price Down 11%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF)’s stock price traded down 11% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 298,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 304,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43.

About Jervois Mining (OTCMKTS:JRVMF)

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.