JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,457 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.4% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,911. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The stock has a market cap of $213.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.