JLB & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,467,002 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $214.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,339. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $212.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.