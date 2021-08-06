JLB & Associates Inc. Makes New $248,000 Investment in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

BKE traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $42.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,917. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.51.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,593 shares of company stock worth $4,651,440. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

