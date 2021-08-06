JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 16,883 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $296.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,418. The company has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $216.42 and a 1-year high of $298.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

