JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

MTD stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,529.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,530. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,392.85. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $924.48 and a 1 year high of $1,528.66.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total value of $6,234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,342,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $37,848,305. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

