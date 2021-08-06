JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 3,977 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Copart comprises 3.5% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Copart worth $22,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Copart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Copart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Copart by 16.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CPRT traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,534. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.25. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $149.07.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.