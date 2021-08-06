JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 3,977 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Copart comprises 3.5% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Copart worth $22,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Copart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Copart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Copart by 16.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,534. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.25. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $149.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

