JMP Securities Increases Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Price Target to $172.00

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of PIPR opened at $135.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.58. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $135.51.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 31.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,385,884.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $299,086.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

