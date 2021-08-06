JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

Get JOANN alerts:

JOAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $648.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31. JOANN has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that JOANN will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JOANN (JOAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.