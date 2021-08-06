John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.John Bean Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $146.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,842. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.62.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.00.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $741,721. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

