John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:HPI opened at $21.89 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.