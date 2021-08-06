John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 323.50 ($4.23). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.18), with a volume of 232,698 shares.

MNZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 319.28. The company has a market cap of £297.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

