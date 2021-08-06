John W. Casella Sells 39,863 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,945.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.87. 182,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.34. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $70.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,694,000 after purchasing an additional 695,017 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,363,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,895,000 after purchasing an additional 722,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,266,000 after purchasing an additional 603,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

