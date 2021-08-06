Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $85.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JCI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $71.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $38.14 and a one year high of $72.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.54.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,061 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 123,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

