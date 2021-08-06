Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after buying an additional 1,851,609 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after buying an additional 1,685,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 269.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,109,000 after buying an additional 897,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $172.88. 49,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,396,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The company has a market cap of $455.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

