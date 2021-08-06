Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 41,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.10. 18,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,396,357. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

