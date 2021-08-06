Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JMPLY. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays set a $88.95 price target on shares of Johnson Matthey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.98.

OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

