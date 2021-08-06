Jonathan Oringer Sells 12,831 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $1,348,281.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,281,024.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $1,295,087.97.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $2,845,178.28.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,026,334.86.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $801,900.68.

On Monday, June 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $1,514,425.50.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $1,276,680.05.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $4,834,650.10.

Shares of SSTK stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.21. 208,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,788. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.65. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $108.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 41.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,160,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Shutterstock by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after buying an additional 82,002 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,727,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after buying an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

