Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 500 Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at $229,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.56. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCII. Loop Capital raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.