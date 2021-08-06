Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes $71,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,171 shares of company stock worth $44,623,575 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $142.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.06. The company has a market cap of $130.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ICAP upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

