JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €24.95 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on AXA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price target on AXA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AXA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.68 ($29.04).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €23.38 ($27.51) on Monday. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €22.09.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

