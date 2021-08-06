JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €5.80 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €5.80 ($6.82) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.84 ($6.87).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €5.18 ($6.10) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12 month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The company’s 50 day moving average is €6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.55.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

