JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€89.00” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €89.59 ($105.41).

Shares of ETR HFG traded down €1.48 ($1.74) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €78.02 ($91.79). The company had a trading volume of 524,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. HelloFresh has a one year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a one year high of €89.10 ($104.82). The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €81.32.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

