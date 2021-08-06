JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) to Neutral

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. William Blair cut Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of ZY opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Zymergen has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zymergen will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $841,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,835,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,495,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,939,000.

Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

