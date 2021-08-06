JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target to GBX 2,050

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,722 ($22.50) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,719.50. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,822 ($23.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.