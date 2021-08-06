JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$30.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.62 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.66.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$28.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$36.54 billion and a PE ratio of 30.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$22.50 and a 52-week high of C$28.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.74.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

