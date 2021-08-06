JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the stock.

YOU has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Secure has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

NYSE YOU opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $62.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,610,000.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.